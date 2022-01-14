LISTEN: ‘Medieval House’ Artist Burko Releases “Infrared”

Photo by Shaoyan Pang

San Diego producer and DJ, Burko has been turning heads with his dark-yet-melodic style of ‘Medieval House’ music. Today, he shares the very first single “Infrared” from his EP. “Infrared” is a driving house banger that is sure to become a staple in house sets across the globe.

On the single, Burko shared on Instagram:

“This song has been one of the staples in my sets the past year and I’m excited to be able to finally share it.”

Listen to “Infrared” at the links below, and be on the lookout for more musical offerings from the budding producer.

