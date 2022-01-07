LISTEN: BADVOID Unleashes High-Octane ‘POISON’ Single feat. OLSO via Welcome Records

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Rising artist BADVOID first caught our attention last year thanks to his inventive, forward-thinking bass production. Now, the Australian producer is back to leveling up with his first release of 2022, ‘POISON.’ Arriving via Kayzo’s coveted Welcome Records, the hard-hitting single featuring OLSO seamlessly blends rock and electronic influences into an absolute banger of a record. It’s not often you find dance tracks where the verses are just as catchy and captivating as the drops, but BADVOID pulls this off effortlessly. If this is the energy this young talent is bringing into the new year then we’re certainly in for a treat. Turn up your speakers and stream ‘POISON’ below via Spotify.

