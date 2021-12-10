LISTEN: Feather and Badnights Link Up To Deliver Their Final Offering Of 2021, ‘Wasted Time’

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Kyle Featherstone, aka Feather, is melodic bass’ brightest rising star and proves he is ready to forge his own path. Bursting onto the scene with his self-released EP, Becoming, he quickly became a force to be reckoned with. Closing out this momentous year he releases his awe-inspiring collaboration with Badnights, ‘Wasted Time’. Finally, a track two years in the making has meticulously come together. Feather states:

For us, finishing the song in the following months became a puzzle about finding the perfect way to craft a song that felt like a true collaboration – equally both mine and his, combining elements from many of our influences and styles into a new cohesive whole.

‘Wasted Time’ immediately emits a powerful energy highlighting their distinct musical identities. Feather gravitates toward creating a more stylistically diverse sound, while Badnights crafts his multi-instrumental identity towards a more indie electronic vibe. This track brings out the best in both producers and we are excited for what 2022 has to bring!

