LISTEN: Feather and Badnights Link Up To Deliver Their Final Offering Of 2021, ‘Wasted Time’

Kyle Featherstone, aka Feather, is melodic bass’ brightest rising star and proves he is ready to forge his own path. Bursting onto the scene with his self-released EP, Becoming, he quickly became a force to be reckoned with. Closing out this momentous year he releases his awe-inspiring collaboration with Badnights, ‘Wasted Time’. Finally, a track two years in the making has meticulously come together. Feather states:

“For us, finishing the song in the following months became a puzzle about finding the perfect way to craft a song that felt like a true collaboration – equally both mine and his, combining elements from many of our influences and styles into a new cohesive whole.“

‘Wasted Time’ immediately emits a powerful energy highlighting their distinct musical identities. Feather gravitates toward creating a more stylistically diverse sound, while Badnights crafts his multi-instrumental identity towards a more indie electronic vibe. This track brings out the best in both producers and we are excited for what 2022 has to bring!

Feather, Badnights – ‘Wasted Time’ | Stream

