LISTEN: k?d Returns With New Remix of Hikaru Utada’s “One Last Kiss”

Young electronic producer prodigy k?d makes his return to the scene with a remix of Hikaru Utada’s “One Last Kiss,” the main theme song of Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time — the fourth and final film in the Rebuild of Evangelion film series. On the track, k?d says:

“as you guys know i’m a huge evangelion fan so i couldn’t resist remixing it. also this artwork took me forever to draw!!! it’s been a while since i posted a kid track, enjoy!!!!”

k?d has been teasing new music all year after his last release with Steve Aoki in January.

The community is fired up for k?d to be back 🔥 listen to the remix below!

