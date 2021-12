Photo by Derek Rickert

‘Medieval House’ producer Burko released a hard hitting remix of DGTL CLR’s “Empyrean” and the result is phenomenal. DGTL CLR’s smooth vocal is elevated to the next level by Burko’s Bodzin-esque, deep production.

DGTL CLR and Burko are two rising artists making noise in the San Diego scene. Be on the look out for more from the talented artists ahead of the new year.

LISTEN: Burko Releases Hard Hitting Remix of “Empyrean” By DGTL CLR