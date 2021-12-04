Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: DJ SODA Links with Hard Lights & Flaremode on “Closer To The Sun” ft. Storme

LISTEN: DJ SODA Links with Hard Lights & Flaremode on “Closer To The Sun” ft. Storme

by Leave a Comment

DJ SODA is back with new music, this time teaming up with Hard Lights and Flaremode for her new single, ‘Closer To The Sun.’ Released via the NFT-fueled label Purple Fly, the intoxicating house collaboration is a total vibe from start to finish. From the intoxicating vocals by Storme to the lush instrumentation, the dreamy and carefree energy this track emits is undeniable and has us wishing it was summertime again. Stream the track via Spotify below and be sure to turn up your speakers for this one.

DJ SODA – Closer To The Sun | Stream

LISTEN: DJ SODA Links with Hard Lights & Flaremode on “Closer To The Sun” ft. Storme

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead ZHU

Categories

Send this to a friend