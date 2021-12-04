LISTEN: DJ SODA Links with Hard Lights & Flaremode on “Closer To The Sun” ft. Storme

DJ SODA is back with new music, this time teaming up with Hard Lights and Flaremode for her new single, ‘Closer To The Sun.’ Released via the NFT-fueled label Purple Fly, the intoxicating house collaboration is a total vibe from start to finish. From the intoxicating vocals by Storme to the lush instrumentation, the dreamy and carefree energy this track emits is undeniable and has us wishing it was summertime again. Stream the track via Spotify below and be sure to turn up your speakers for this one.

DJ SODA – Closer To The Sun | Stream

