LISTEN: Shitty Princess & Queeny King Release Uplifting New House Collaboration, ‘Make Me Baby’

Rising artists Shitty Princess and queeny king have come together for a wildly catchy new dance collaboration in ‘Make Me Baby.’ Tailor made for the club, Shitty Princess’ energetic house production serves as the perfect backdrop for the captivating, singalong vocals courtesy of queeny king. Every element of this record comes together flawlessly and there’s not a moment on this track that isn’t plain fun and entertaining. This collaboration was initially debuted during t heir very own headlining New York Fashion Week show this year and we couldn’t be happier that it’s finally officially released. Stream ‘Make Me Baby’ via Spotify below and stay on the lookout for more new music from these two artists in 2022 and beyond.

Shitty Princess & Queeny King – Make Me Baby

