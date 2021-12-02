LISTEN: Alison Wonderland Shares Her Journey Through The Music Industry With New Single, ‘Fuck U Love U’

Alison Wonderland has been pretty busy this year – creating her own meta verse WonderQuest, releasing tunes under Whyte Fang, all while appearing at festivals around the globe and at home. However, she is finally ready to release her first single of the year, ‘Fuck U Love U’. Inspired by the sounds of Kanye and Whyte Fang, Alison keeps the tension and suspense with a hook that will play in your head all day. She has always been open and honest with her fans about her journey through the industry, but this tracks takes it to a deeper level. Her fragile vocals shine through when highlighting the themes of duality and polarity within the industry. Alongside the track we get an equally eerie lyric video directed by electropop singer/producer/songwriter & Alison’s close personal friend, Elohim! The lyric video puts Alison at the center of the camera as she gives us a look inside her mind. Make sure to check out the video below!

Alison Wonderland – Fuck U Love U | Stream

