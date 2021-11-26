Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

NGHTMRE & Zeds Dead Deliver Highly Anticipated Collaboration “Shady Intentions”

Despite the fact that NGHTMRE and Zeds Dead haven’t collaborated on a song in over five years, “Shady Intentions” brilliantly showcases each artist’s strengths, resulting in an outstanding track. For the better part of the year, fans have been waiting for the formal release of their latest single after hearing about it on social media, and the wait was well worth it. 

Tori Levett’s soothing vocals open the three-minute piece, which is flawlessly transitioned to a heart-pounding crescendo of strong bass. NGHTMRE and Zeds Dead alternate between dreamy melodic interludes and bass-driven breakdowns, building to a gratifying drop that envelops listeners in an intense blend of snappy sound design and booming drums. “Shady Intentions” is undoubtedly the epic collaboration that fans have been anticipating all year.

Listen to “Shady Intentions” here

