Gorgon City had only one night in LA and they definitely made the most of it; bringing the crowd together the one way they know how: house music. The way they were able to transform the historic Los Angeles Shrine into a deep underground house party was no easy task, however with a catalog like theirs it was simple. Dropping crowd favorite tracks like ‘Ready For Your Love’, ‘House Arrest’, & ‘You’ve Done Enough’ they did not miss a beat. Each track and each drop heightened the intensity, while existing in that space and in that moment with them and the crowd is what we have all been yearning for the past year and a half. Everyone next to me had a drink in hand and were singing every word, it felt truly special.

Their simple stage design and a slew of vibrant visuals created an inviting atmosphere that oozed good vibes. The most exciting moment of the night came when they dropped ‘You’ve Done Enough’ – which is possibly my favorite song to come out of Olympia. Everyone around me erupted in excitement as we heard the vocals live and could not help but scream them out at the top of our lungs! A night filled with house music is a night no one soon forgets. Next time Gorgon City comes to town you should all absolutely be there.

REVIEW: Gorgon City Took Over The Los Angeles Shrine For One Night To Bring Olympia To Life