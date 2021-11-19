Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » REVIEW: Gorgon City Took Over The Los Angeles Shrine For One Night To Bring Olympia To Life

REVIEW: Gorgon City Took Over The Los Angeles Shrine For One Night To Bring Olympia To Life

by Leave a Comment

Gorgon City had only one night in LA and they definitely made the most of it; bringing the crowd together the one way they know how: house music. The way they were able to transform the historic Los Angeles Shrine into a deep underground house party was no easy task, however with a catalog like theirs it was simple. Dropping crowd favorite tracks like ‘Ready For Your Love’, ‘House Arrest’, & ‘You’ve Done Enough’ they did not miss a beat. Each track and each drop heightened the intensity, while existing in that space and in that moment with them and the crowd is what we have all been yearning for the past year and a half. Everyone next to me had a drink in hand and were singing every word, it felt truly special.

Their simple stage design and a slew of vibrant visuals created an inviting atmosphere that oozed good vibes. The most exciting moment of the night came when they dropped ‘You’ve Done Enough’ – which is possibly my favorite song to come out of Olympia. Everyone around me erupted in excitement as we heard the vocals live and could not help but scream them out at the top of our lungs! A night filled with house music is a night no one soon forgets. Next time Gorgon City comes to town you should all absolutely be there.

REVIEW: Gorgon City Took Over The Los Angeles Shrine For One Night To Bring Olympia To Life

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead ZHU

Categories

Send this to a friend