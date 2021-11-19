LISTEN: Rony Rex Balances Light & Dark in Impressive New EP, “Night Time CV”

After months of anticipation, rising artist Rony Rex has finally come through with his stunning new EP, Night Time CV. As you’ll hear below, the Finnish producer pulls out all the stops in crafting an impressive, forward-thinking project that sounds tailor-made for the club, late night drive, and everything in-between. From front to back, Night Time CV boasts some of the cleanest and effortlessly catchy production we’ve heard in a minute. Every track captures its own unique vibe yet the whole EP sounds incredibly cohesive and close-knit. See what we mean by streaming the project via Spotify and read what Rony Rex himself has to say about the inspiration behind the EP.

“I did not know how much the night truly meant until it was taken away from us. Here’s me processing. Now once we are on the other side it felt right to let go and release. From light to dark and back. It’s business time.” -Rony Rex

Rony Rex – Night Time CV (EP) | Stream

