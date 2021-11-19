Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Rony Rex Balances Light & Dark in Impressive New EP, “Night Time CV”

LISTEN: Rony Rex Balances Light & Dark in Impressive New EP, “Night Time CV”

by Leave a Comment

After months of anticipation, rising artist Rony Rex has finally come through with his stunning new EP, Night Time CV. As you’ll hear below, the Finnish producer pulls out all the stops in crafting an impressive, forward-thinking project that sounds tailor-made for the club, late night drive, and everything in-between. From front to back, Night Time CV boasts some of the cleanest and effortlessly catchy production we’ve heard in a minute. Every track captures its own unique vibe yet the whole EP sounds incredibly cohesive and close-knit. See what we mean by streaming the project via Spotify and read what Rony Rex himself has to say about the inspiration behind the EP.

I did not know how much the night truly meant until it was taken away from us. Here’s me processing. Now once we are on the other side it felt right to let go and release. From light to dark and back. It’s business time.” -Rony Rex

Rony Rex – Night Time CV (EP) | Stream

RONY REX | FACEBOOK | TWITTER | INSTAGRAM

LISTEN: Rony Rex Balances Light & Dark in Impressive New EP, “Night Time CV”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead ZHU

Categories

Send this to a friend