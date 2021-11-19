Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Rising Singapore Artist Perk Pietrek Delivers Stunning New Single, ‘Don’t Mind’

LISTEN: Rising Singapore Artist Perk Pietrek Delivers Stunning New Single, ‘Don’t Mind’

by Leave a Comment

Perk Pietrek has been making waves across the industry and the young talent is showing no signs of slowing down. Today the rising Singapore act has unleashed his latest effort in ‘Don’t Mind,’ an intoxicating melodic cut boasting inventive sound design and an ethereal vocal topline. It’s one of the more tasteful electronic records we’ve heard this year and we wouldn’t be surprised if this one makes it’s way onto a ton of Spotify playlists. Pietrek mentions, “Don’t Mind is the epitome of everything I’ve done that has led me here” and we couldn’t agree more as this record is clearly a testament to the artist’s growth, as well as where he might be headed next. Stream the single below.

Perk Pietrek – Don’t Mind | Stream

LISTEN: Rising Singapore Artist Perk Pietrek Delivers Stunning New Single, ‘Don’t Mind’

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead ZHU

Categories

Send this to a friend