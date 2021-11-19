Perk Pietrek has been making waves across the industry and the young talent is showing no signs of slowing down. Today the rising Singapore act has unleashed his latest effort in ‘Don’t Mind,’ an intoxicating melodic cut boasting inventive sound design and an ethereal vocal topline. It’s one of the more tasteful electronic records we’ve heard this year and we wouldn’t be surprised if this one makes it’s way onto a ton of Spotify playlists. Pietrek mentions, “Don’t Mind is the epitome of everything I’ve done that has led me here” and we couldn’t agree more as this record is clearly a testament to the artist’s growth, as well as where he might be headed next. Stream the single below.

Perk Pietrek – Don’t Mind | Stream

LISTEN: Rising Singapore Artist Perk Pietrek Delivers Stunning New Single, ‘Don’t Mind’