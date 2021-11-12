Rising experimental bass producer, Shadient, has finally unveiled his debut album via Gud Vibrations. A collection of 13 tracks influenced by the sense of unity felt worldwide during the COVID-19 lockdown. Have You No Burden inspires his listeners to find their sense of appreciation in moments of solitude. Shadient proves to us that understands we can all feel alone sometimes, however he wants us to embrace our struggles along with our successes. The album sticks to no particular genre, instead it takes the listener on a musical journey; infusing various elements of ethereal pop, alternative pop, & hyper pop, while also capturing his explosive style proves his versatility. Collaborating with popular vocalists such as fknsyd, Sh4dows, & Catnapp this album is taken to new heights; stunning vocals on top of Shadient’s industrial bass style captures the essence of the album, which you can stream below!!

Shadient – Have You No Burden | Stream

LISTEN: Shadient Aims To Help His Fans Feel Less Alone With His Debut Album, “Have You No Burden”