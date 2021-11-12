Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Shadient Aims To Help His Fans Feel Less Alone With His Debut Album, “Have You No Burden”

LISTEN: Shadient Aims To Help His Fans Feel Less Alone With His Debut Album, “Have You No Burden”

by Leave a Comment

Rising experimental bass producer, Shadient, has finally unveiled his debut album via Gud Vibrations. A collection of 13 tracks influenced by the sense of unity felt worldwide during the COVID-19 lockdown. Have You No Burden inspires his listeners to find their sense of appreciation in moments of solitude. Shadient proves to us that understands we can all feel alone sometimes, however he wants us to embrace our struggles along with our successes. The album sticks to no particular genre, instead it takes the listener on a musical journey; infusing various elements of ethereal pop, alternative pop, & hyper pop, while also capturing his explosive style proves his versatility. Collaborating with popular vocalists such as fknsyd, Sh4dows, & Catnapp this album is taken to new heights; stunning vocals on top of Shadient’s industrial bass style captures the essence of the album, which you can stream below!!

Shadient – Have You No Burden | Stream

LISTEN: Shadient Aims To Help His Fans Feel Less Alone With His Debut Album, “Have You No Burden”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead ZHU

Categories

Send this to a friend