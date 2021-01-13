Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Laxcity and EMIA’s new song “The Way That I Do” is Straight Vibes

It had been over a year since Laxcity had released new music before last Friday. The UK producer spent most of 2020 disconnecting and getting back to doing what he loved. He also had a viral moment when Justin Bieber shouted Laxcity out as Justin used one of Laxcity’s loops in his most recent album.

Now he’s back to releasing new music, and it’s the perfect way to ease into 2021. On “The Way That I Do” Laxcity teams up with former collaborator EMIA to create another soft electronic ballad. What’s next for the UK based producer? With an EP due out on January 29th there’s plenty of more music to come from Laxcity in the near future.

Laxcity & EMIA – The Way That I Do | Download

