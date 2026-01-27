LISTEN: Sporty O Returns With “Spirit Higher,” Kicking Off His New EP The P.L.U.R. Project

Sporty O is back with “Spirit Higher,” a new single that marks the first release from his upcoming EP The P.L.U.R. Project, arriving in the spring.

Designed to uplift and energize, “Spirit Higher” blends emotive melodies with driving dance floor rhythms, channeling the core values of peace, love, unity, and respect. The track sets the creative direction for The P.L.U.R. Project, an EP centered around connection, positivity, and the shared experience of dance music.

With this release, Sporty O leans into a more intentional and message driven sound, pairing feel good energy with polished production built for both festivals and personal listening. “Spirit Higher” serves as an opening statement for the project, signaling a body of work focused on elevating listeners and bringing people together.

“Spirit Higher” is out now on all major streaming platforms.

