LISTEN: Moonbabe Records Welcomes the Season with “Autumn,” a Reflective Compilation for Fall

As summer fades into the calm of fall, Moonbabe Records introduces Autumn, the latest in their seasonal compilation series, arriving just in time for the Fall Equinox. As you’ll hear below, this impressive 18-track album captures the meditative, cozy, and magical essence of the season and we just can’t get enough of it. Curated by Moonbabe founder Heather Christie, Autumn features a diverse group of female artists spanning genres from folk to downtempo electronic. Each track offers a unique interpretation of autumn, from its reflective nature to its serene transitions. Standout songs include Christie’s hypnotic “After the Fire” and Divasonic’s haunting “Aligned,” featuring MonsterLuna and Julz. If the captivating project wasn’t enough, to mark the release a special Autumn Ritual listening party will also be taking place at the Corazon Performing Arts Center in Topanga Canyon. Stream the full compilation via Spotify below and be sure to stay on the lookout for more heat from Moonbabe Records in the future.

Moonbabe Records – Autumn Compilation | Stream

