LISTEN: Luca-Dante Spadafora, MOTi, & VIZE Link For Hard-Techno Inspired Collaboration, ‘Let Me Go’

“Let Me Go,” the latest masterpiece by Luca-Dante Spadafora, MOTi, and VIZE, is a collaborative excellence at its best. This track kicks off with a bang, and before you know it, soothing piano chords sweep in, whisking you away to a dream-like realm and building up the excitement. Then comes the crescendo: a hard-techno drop that packs a punch and leaves a lasting impression.



The energy keeps flowing with a second drop, even more intricate and skillfully crafted, showcasing the trio’s exceptional talent. The seamless fusion of uplifting melodies and powerful beats ensures this single will stay on repeat.



These names aren’t new to the game: Luca-Dante Spadafora, an emerging star with over 400 million streams, MOTi, the Amsterdam maestro celebrated for collaborations with Ty Dolla $ign and Tiësto, and VIZE, the European phenomenon with over 2.5 billion streams, have joined forces on this track. Together, these distinguished DJs have crafted something truly extraordinary.



Luca-Dante Spadafora, at 24, has amassed over 400 million streams with his distinctive sound and rapid rise in 2023, ranking among Germany’s top 20 EDM producers. His track “Mädchen auf dem Pferd” topped charts and became 2023’s summer anthem in Germany and Austria.



MOTi, a renowned Amsterdam DJ, has collaborated with Ty Dolla $ign, Wizkid, Tiësto, and Major Lazer, with hits like “Virus” and “Boom” exceeding millions of plays. His remix of “Lean On” with Tiësto and solo track “Livin’ 4 Ya” have garnered millions of Spotify streams, cementing his influence across pop and major label realms.



VIZE, over the past four years, has achieved massive success in Europe, boasting 2.5 billion streams, 1.3 million records sold, and over 75 gold and platinum awards across eighteen countries. Known for collaborations with artists like Felix Jaehn and performances at global festivals like Tomorrowland, VIZE is a prominent figure in the international music scene.

