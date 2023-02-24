ATTYA Shares EDM Production Wisdom in Comprehensive Online Course, “The Producers Portal”

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

After amassing over 15 years of music production experience, ATTYA has easily become an industry heavyweight and a household name in dance music. Now, after touring internationally for nine years and releasing a slew of breathtaking original works, the renowned artist has decided to give back and share his extensive knowledge with the world in his electronic music course, The Producers Portal. The mission behind this program is to supply up-and-coming producers with the wisdom and expertise that took ATTYA years to accumulate. The course breaks down the artist’s creative process step-by-step, and is arguably one of the more comprehensive production courses currently available online. To become one of the greats it helps to learn from one of the greats, and ATTYA’s new course is exactly the tool for that. Click the link below to learn more!

The Producer’s Portal

