Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Blonde Maze Presents ‘Another Color’

LISTEN: Blonde Maze Presents ‘Another Color’

by Leave a Comment

For fans of the chill electronic genre, few will need further introduction to Blonde Maze. The NYC-based producer has steadily built a community of devoted listeners over the past few years, releasing music on well-known electronic imprints like Monstercat and Lowly, the latter of which ignited her self-released, wildly popular single ‘Antarctica.’

Today marks the much-awaited release of Another Color, her new EP out on internationally-recognized dance label Enhanced, by way of their Enhanced Chill subsidiary. Containing seven tracks, Another Color is a deep dive into human emotions, channeling nostalgia via tranquil soundwaves and uplifting melodies. The producer isn’t afraid to make music that prioritizes feel over formula, combining her intricate technical knowledge with a profound understanding of the human psyche. Our personal favorites are the uplifting single “Daydream” and title track “Another Color,” both which seem destined for both radio airwaves and mainstage festivals nationwide.

Check out the full EP below:

LISTEN: Blonde Maze Presents ‘Another Color’

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend