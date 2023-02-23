For fans of the chill electronic genre, few will need further introduction to Blonde Maze. The NYC-based producer has steadily built a community of devoted listeners over the past few years, releasing music on well-known electronic imprints like Monstercat and Lowly, the latter of which ignited her self-released, wildly popular single ‘Antarctica.’

Today marks the much-awaited release of Another Color, her new EP out on internationally-recognized dance label Enhanced, by way of their Enhanced Chill subsidiary. Containing seven tracks, Another Color is a deep dive into human emotions, channeling nostalgia via tranquil soundwaves and uplifting melodies. The producer isn’t afraid to make music that prioritizes feel over formula, combining her intricate technical knowledge with a profound understanding of the human psyche. Our personal favorites are the uplifting single “Daydream” and title track “Another Color,” both which seem destined for both radio airwaves and mainstage festivals nationwide.

Check out the full EP below:

LISTEN: Blonde Maze Presents ‘Another Color’