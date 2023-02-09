Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Flume Surprises Fans with Surprise Album of Unreleased Music From Past 10 Years

Flume Surprises Fans with Surprise Album of Unreleased Music From Past 10 Years

by Leave a Comment

The Holidays are over but Flume is making sure we all get one gift. In a surprise album drop Flume took the internet airwaves to release a 10-track album packed with a decade of unreleased songs and beats.

Things Don’t Always Go The Way You Plan is a wonderful little journey of the Flume project thus far. Think of it as an album of B-sides. A trip to the depths of Flume’s hard drives that we never thought we would see. It’s like a sonic scrapbook through different eras of Flume music.

Take a deep dive and listen to eccentric beats, some beautiful vocal features, and some ethereal loops that will have you looking around to make sure everything around you is still intact.

Flume – Thing’s Don’t Always Go The Way You Plan | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Flume Here ▲ ▲ 

Flume Surprises Fans with Surprise Album of Unreleased Music From Past 10 Years

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend