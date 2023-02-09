The Holidays are over but Flume is making sure we all get one gift. In a surprise album drop Flume took the internet airwaves to release a 10-track album packed with a decade of unreleased songs and beats.

Things Don’t Always Go The Way You Plan is a wonderful little journey of the Flume project thus far. Think of it as an album of B-sides. A trip to the depths of Flume’s hard drives that we never thought we would see. It’s like a sonic scrapbook through different eras of Flume music.

Take a deep dive and listen to eccentric beats, some beautiful vocal features, and some ethereal loops that will have you looking around to make sure everything around you is still intact.

Flume – Thing’s Don’t Always Go The Way You Plan | Stream

