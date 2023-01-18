Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Skrillex Drops Anticipated New Bass House Heater, "Leave Me Like This" with Bobby Raps

LISTEN: Skrillex Drops Anticipated New Bass House Heater, “Leave Me Like This” with Bobby Raps

Skrillex is back with already his third release of the year in “Leave Me Like This.” The high-octane bass house record features Bobby Raps and is one of the more highly-anticipated Skrill releases to officially release; mostly thanks to the tune being rinsed during Fred Again’s celebrated Boiler Room set. Stream the single via Spotify below and join us in getting hyped for more Skrillex bangers coming in the (hopefully) near future.

Skrillex – Leave Me Like This | Stream



