LISTEN: Rising Producer LAYZ Unleashes Heavy Debut “EYE OF THE STORM” EP via Bassweight Records

In a short amount of time, rising producer LAYZ has been making a name for herself thanks to her high-octane dubstep production and rowdy DJ sets. Now, the talented artist is back with perhaps one of her best and most impressive releases to date: a three-track EYE OF THE STORM EP courtesy of Bassweight Records. From start to finish, this debut project from LAYZ boasts an abundance of creative energy and forward-thinking sound design. It’s hard to choose which track on this goes the hardest because, frankly, they all do in their own right. Hear what we mean by streaming the EP via Spotify below, which arrives alongside the announcement of her headline North American tour that features over 20 dates around the country and Canada.

LAYZ – EYE OF THE STORM (EP) | Stream

“I can’t stop smiling. I had a lot of fun creating this EP from start to finish. From standing in the pouring rain recording content for INCOMING, running outside my house with my microphone to record real, organic rain and thunder sound effects, and stressful nights trying to hit the deadline… it was all worth it. I really hope you guys enjoy this EP as much as I did putting it all together. Thank you Bassweight Records for giving my craft a home!”

