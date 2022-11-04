LISTEN: Stööki Sound Deliver White-Hot New “Revival” Heater via Quality Goods Records

It goes without saying that Stööki Sound have, over the years, earned themselves the status of being absolute pioneers in the trap & bass game. Even after taking a three-year hiatus from the scene, the London-based duo’s name still carries hype and anticipation, which was made clear following their return with the release of their ‘Lost’ single. Now, the ground-breaking duo is back with more heat in ‘Revival’ a huge new release via Quality Goods Records. As you’ll hear below, we’re treated to an awesome tune here boasting Stööki Sound’s new and evolved sound. Stream it below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

“Revival is a representation of infinity and the cycle of life, death, and rebirth. We found a connection to the Ouroboros symbol – a serpent eating its own tail. This emblem reflects our journey and can also take the form of the ÖÖ motif we have used since the beginning of Stööki Sound. This track represents the stage we are at in the cycle, connecting old fans with new ones and it’s fitting for the track to be released with our Quality Goods Records fam who have been a part of our story from early on.” – Stööki Sound

Stööki Sound – Revival | Stream

