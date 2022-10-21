Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

As Valentino Khan navigates the near end of his 2022 campaign, the LA-based hitmaker once more shows no immediate signs of slowing down anytime soon with the release of his newest single “Goin Up.” A well-matched combination of rhythms and ideas provides listeners with a smooth flow of house music that surpasses the quality that only Khan has been able to accomplish over the years. A clash of Khan’s various dynamics between insightful and entertaining demonstrates the producer’s capacity to adapt and deliver seductive hit tracks on a consistent basis.

“The moment felt right for me to put together another house banger, this time with 303 vibes.  Go up with this one & enjoy.” – Valentino Khan

Listen to “Goin Up” below:

LISTEN: Valentino Khan Returns With New House Anthem “Goin Up”

