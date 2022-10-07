Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Fast-Rising Sydney Artist XANU Delivers Impressive Debut Single “Inside My Head” feat. biblemami

LISTEN: Fast-Rising Sydney Artist XANU Delivers Impressive Debut Single “Inside My Head” feat. biblemami

by Leave a Comment

Australia always seems to churn out some of the most talented up-and-coming producers, and this time around is no different as XANU appears to be the next artist tapped for stardom. A protégé of industry tastemaker Shawn Naderi (responsible for discovering Flume over a decade ago), the young talent has already been making viral noise on TikTok, pioneering a unique new sound that’s captured audiences around the world and left them buzzing for more. Today XANU has finally delivered on his anticipated debut single in “Inside My Head,” an anthemic dance-pop record featuring catchy vocals courtesy of biblemami. As you’ll hear below, the distorted vocal intro will capture your attention before the anthemic chorus (boasting quite the gnarly bassline) sweeps you off your feet. This tune is clearly nothing short of a certified banger – hear what we mean by streaming the record via Spotify below and stay on the lookout for more heat from XANU soon.

XANU – Inside My Head (feat. biblemami) | Stream

LISTEN: Fast-Rising Sydney Artist XANU Delivers Impressive Debut Single “Inside My Head” feat. biblemami

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend