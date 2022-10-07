LISTEN: Fast-Rising Sydney Artist XANU Delivers Impressive Debut Single “Inside My Head” feat. biblemami

Australia always seems to churn out some of the most talented up-and-coming producers, and this time around is no different as XANU appears to be the next artist tapped for stardom. A protégé of industry tastemaker Shawn Naderi (responsible for discovering Flume over a decade ago), the young talent has already been making viral noise on TikTok, pioneering a unique new sound that’s captured audiences around the world and left them buzzing for more. Today XANU has finally delivered on his anticipated debut single in “Inside My Head,” an anthemic dance-pop record featuring catchy vocals courtesy of biblemami. As you’ll hear below, the distorted vocal intro will capture your attention before the anthemic chorus (boasting quite the gnarly bassline) sweeps you off your feet. This tune is clearly nothing short of a certified banger – hear what we mean by streaming the record via Spotify below and stay on the lookout for more heat from XANU soon.

