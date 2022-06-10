DYLVN is back with another impressive track in “Feeling For Nothing,” a smooth and reflective new pop-inspired single where we see the rising California artist accept his flaws rather than fighting them. As you’ll hear below, this relatable theme is packaged seamlessly into an upbeat record that transcends the heavier underlying topic matter. Since his 2021 debut album, DYLVN has only continued to grow and we can’t wait to hear where he takes his sound next. Stream “Feeling For Nothing” via Spotify below and turn your speakers up for this one.

LISTEN: Rising Artist DYLVN Unleashes Catchy New “Feeling For Nothing” Single