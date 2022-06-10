Rising producer Leo Tebele has us catching a vibe thanks to his latest effort in “Still Be One,” an intoxicating new house cut arriving just in time for summer festival season. As you’ll hear below, all the elements of this record come together quite seamlessly; from the shimmering synths to the deep house bassline we’re loving how clean and tight Tebele’s mix is sounding on this one. Stream “Still Be One” via Spotify and stay tuned for more new heat coming from this talented act in the near future.

Leo Tebele – Still Be One | Stream

LISTEN: Leo Tebele Delivers Uplifting New House Single, “Still Be One”