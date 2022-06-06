A body of work 5 years in the making, Kidswaste’s Colors of Your Heart EP is finally out now via Counter Records. The Parisian producer is no newcomer to the scene, having broke into the indie-dance space with his debut single “Underwater” – a memorable genesis track that garnered over 2 million streams on Spotify alone quickly followed by other breakout fan-favorite cuts like “Free,” “Tonight,” and “Time,” taken from his 2017 EP Spleen.

Bouncing between dreamy, cinematic shades of electronica, the introspective yet upbeat EP showcases his fluidity and ingenuity as a songwriter, and evolution from self-taught bedroom producer to treasured, internationally touring artist. At its core, Colors Of Your Heart is a story of metamorphosis and creative growth, whisking listeners into an electrifying, uncharted era for the 25-year-old producer—fondly coined the “Kiddy” era. The energetic EP is an honest exploration of Kidswaste’s artistic journey, translating the highs and lows of the creative process into 8 tracks of dazzling, uplifting dance music.

Kidswaste will hit the road on August 8th at Barboza in Seattle, Washington for the first stop of his upcoming national headlining tour. Making stops in San Francisco, Denver, Chicago, Brooklyn, Atlanta and more, the Colors of Your Heart tour will wrap up in Houston, Texas on September 3rd at The Cambridge Room.

For more info: https://kidswaste.com/#tour

LISTEN: Kidswaste Welcomes New Era w/ “Colors of Your Heart” EP