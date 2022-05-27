Calvin Harris Recruits Dua Lipa & Young Thug for Funk Wav Vol. 2 Single “Potion”

If you’re anything like me you’ve been chasing the high of Calvin Harris‘ Funk Wave Bounces Vol. 1 since it originally dropped in 2017. Well it looks like Summer of 2022 might be that time again.

Calvin Harris just dropped the first single from his upcoming Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2. It features none other than Dua Lipa and Young Thug. The summer pop-funk tune features an absolutely sexy bassline that has become synonymous with Calvin’s Funk Wav Bounces projects. Check out the tune below.

Calvin Harris ft. Dua Lipa & Young Thug – Potion

