Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Chapter & Verse Proves He’s “Ready For The Rave” in Bombastic New Dance Single

LISTEN: Chapter & Verse Proves He’s “Ready For The Rave” in Bombastic New Dance Single

by Leave a Comment

One of the UK’s fastest rising acts Chapter & Verse is back with more heat, this time coming in the form of a high-octane debut on Patrick Moxey’s Helix Records. As you’ll hear below, “Ready For The Rave” wastes no time turning up the energy as we’re treated to a creative dance track that fuses a nostalgic old-school rave sound with modern-day tech house. From start to finish this track is a dance floor weapon and we can’t wait to hear where this talented artist takes his sound next. Stream “Ready For The Rave” via Spotify and read what Chapter & Verse has to say about the inspiration behind this track as well.

“I wanted to create a track which incorporates old-school rave along with modern-day tech house. I found and modified an old rave stab to create the sound heard throughout the 90s. I added a vintage Chapter & Verse bassline, an old-school vocal and ‘Ready For The Rave’ was born” – Chapter & Verse

Chapter & Verse – Ready For The Rave | Stream

LISTEN: Chapter & Verse Proves He’s “Ready For The Rave” in Bombastic New Dance Single

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend