LISTEN: Chapter & Verse Proves He’s “Ready For The Rave” in Bombastic New Dance Single

One of the UK’s fastest rising acts Chapter & Verse is back with more heat, this time coming in the form of a high-octane debut on Patrick Moxey’s Helix Records. As you’ll hear below, “Ready For The Rave” wastes no time turning up the energy as we’re treated to a creative dance track that fuses a nostalgic old-school rave sound with modern-day tech house. From start to finish this track is a dance floor weapon and we can’t wait to hear where this talented artist takes his sound next. Stream “Ready For The Rave” via Spotify and read what Chapter & Verse has to say about the inspiration behind this track as well.

“I wanted to create a track which incorporates old-school rave along with modern-day tech house. I found and modified an old rave stab to create the sound heard throughout the 90s. I added a vintage Chapter & Verse bassline, an old-school vocal and ‘Ready For The Rave’ was born” – Chapter & Verse

Chapter & Verse – Ready For The Rave | Stream

