LISTEN: Nostalgix Gets Sassy With Her Brand New Single, ‘My Type’

Just in time for EDC, Nostalgix tears it up with her latest single, ‘My Type’; her heavyweight basslines combined with an infectious rhythm further proves that she is primed for a pivotal 2022. Having released a slew of records via Confession, Thrive, & IN / ROTATION (just to name a few) Nostalgix is ready to take her career to the next level. What better way to do that than playing MainStage at EDC Las Vegas – joining only a handful of female producers to play such a coveted slot, Nostalgix has poised herself as an unmissable force in the dance scene. Don’t forget to stream ‘My Type’ below and be sure to catch her under the electric sky this weekend! We cannot wait to see what the future brings for this talented artist.

