LISTEN: Jay Pryor Returns With Nu-Disco Single "Ain't No Stoppin Us Now"

Following his massive introduction to the music industry with a production credit on Louis Tomlinson’s smash hit “Just Hold On,” Jay Pryor has gone on to establish himself as a visionary of modern house music. Whether it’s deep house, disco-house, or remixes for artists like Kehlani & Ty Dolla $ign, Niall Horan, and Alan Walker, Jay Pryor does it all. Back with his signature finesse, Jay Pryor returns with his nu-disco bop “Ain’t No Stoppin Us Now.”

Dedicated to his later mother, “Ain’t No Stoppin Us Now” is actually a futuristic cover of McFadden & Whitehead’s 70s disco classic. A disco house delight with bubbly synths and syrupy grooves, this funky fresh joint is well worth the replay.

Speaking on the track Jay Pryor says, “It’s probably my favourite disco record of all time. I would always play it to pump me up. But when my mam passed away it was actually the last thing she said to me. I was explaining to her how well music was going and my plans for the future. When she heard me speak about my vision for the future she said ‘there’s no stopping you now’ which has rung through me since.”

Jay Pryor – Ain’t No Stoppin Us Now | Stream

