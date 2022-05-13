Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Haus of Panda Unleashes Genre-Bending New House Single, “90’s Thang”

Speed house pioneer Haus of Panda is back with more must-listen heat, this time coming in the form of a new single, “90’s Thang.” As you’ll hear below, the rising artist comes through with a high-octane house banger that fuses old-school influences with a fresh modern feel. From the bouncy bass line to the breaks and rave-stabs, everything about this new record is just straight-up fun and we can’t wait to hear what Haus of Panda has in store for us next. Stream the track via Spotify below and read what the producer himself has to say about “90’s Thang.”

“The vision for ‘90’s Thang’ was to create something that included all my influences from 90’s rave into a bouncy house record. Rave stabs, Breakbeats, and distorted 808s.” – Haus of Panda

Haus of Panda – 90’s Thang | Stream

