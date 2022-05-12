Skrillex took to social media this morning to unfortunately announce that he needed to pull out of both Detroit Movement and Tampa Sunset Festival. That said, the silver lining is that the reason he backed out is because he’s been “working very hard on finishing [his] albums.” While we’ve been hearing about Skrillex album rumors for years now, this time feels different as it’s coming from Sonny himself. Read his announcement below via Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonny (@skrillex)

Skrillex Announces He’s Been Recently Finishing “Multiple Albums”