Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Skrillex Announces He’s Been Recently Finishing “Multiple Albums”

Skrillex Announces He’s Been Recently Finishing “Multiple Albums”

by Leave a Comment

Skrillex took to social media this morning to unfortunately announce that he needed to pull out of both Detroit Movement and Tampa Sunset Festival. That said, the silver lining is that the reason he backed out is because he’s been “working very hard on finishing [his] albums.” While we’ve been hearing about Skrillex album rumors for years now, this time feels different as it’s coming from Sonny himself. Read his announcement below via Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonny (@skrillex)

Skrillex Announces He’s Been Recently Finishing “Multiple Albums”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend