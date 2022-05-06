Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: WizG Returns With Infectious New Single “Don’t Wanna Need You Now”

Hailing from Los Angeles, rising DJ/producer WizG returns to the forefront of emerging electro-pop with his new single “Don’t Wanna Need You Now.” A refreshing, uptempo treat with nuanced house cadences and catchy vocals, WizG’s latest proves he’s one of dance music’s next up.

A springy, dance-inducing number with thoughtful build-ups that swell into euphoric crescendos, “Don’t Wanna Need You Now” is a musical delicacy. Strapped with soaring vocals and pulsating kick drums, “Don’t Wanna Need You Now” juxtaposes its upbeat rhythm with lyrics that tell an all-too-relatable tale of staggering heartbreak. A lighthearted record fit for cruising with friends and driving dance floors, WizG’s latest release pays homage to dance-pop’s iconic beginnings while simultaneously paving the way for a new and refreshing era for the genre.

“I couldn’t be more excited for this release of music. It represents the next chapter in my growth as an artist — a complete refresh of the artist I was, a revamp of the music producer I am, and a revival of the DJ I know I’m going to be one day.” – WizG

WizG – Don’t Wanna Need You Now | Stream

