LISTEN: Rising Rap Duo BLATxgoobs Unleash Hard-Hitting New Single, “Countin’ My Stacks”

Rising hip-hop duo BLATxgoobs have come through with a new single in “Countin’ My Stacks.” As you’ll hear below, throughout the track both BLAT and goobs spit some hard-hitting bars over a dark, trap-inspired instrumental. Alongside the duo’s unrelenting confidence and delivery is a satirical, self-aware vibe that makes for one of the more unique styles across today’s rap landscape. Hear what we mean by streaming the track below and make sure to stay on the lookout for more heat from BLATxgoobs throughout the rest of 2022 and beyond.

