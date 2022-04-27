Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Burko Releases Powerful Two-Track EP Called “Can’t Stay Here”

Burko, one of today’s most notable up-and-coming electronic musicians, has released his powerful two-track EP called “Can’t Stay Here”, via There Is A Light Records. The San Diego-based producer has taken the SoCal scene by storm with his uniquely dark-yet-melodic style of house and techno. Beginning his production journey only a few years ago, Burko’s music has been picked up and played by many established DJs including Kyle Watson, Steve Darko, Wongo, Londonbridge, and SNBRN. Expect to receive more great music and live shows from Burko for the rest of 2022.

