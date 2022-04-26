LISTEN: veggi Emerges With New Single “I GET IT” Featuring Pretty Boy Aaron

Summer is right around the corner and veggi is here to provide the soundtrack for it. The Los Angeles-based producer has linked up with the Dallas-based rapper, Pretty Boy Aaron, and together, they are releasing their brand new single “I GET IT.” This is veggi’s first release with the notable LA-based record label, Too Future and the hype couldn’t be more real. With a collective social media audience of 1.2 million, veggi is ready to launch into the music scene and make his presence known.

veggi, Pretty Boy Aaron – “I GET IT” | Stream

