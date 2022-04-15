Wavedash Enter New Era With “Skydive”

Wavedash are making an impressionable return to the electronic music scene in 2022 with the release of their new single, “Skydive.” On a justifiable quest for artistic freedom, the trio are aiming to explode onto the year with a flurry of new music. Fueled by their relentless inspiration to shatter musical limits, the DJ/producer group have shared their newest instance in “Skydive.” A compilation of nostalgic elements that defined bass music, “SKYDIVE” marks a pivotal moment for the esteemed moniker, highlighting their rawest, most transparent muse thus far. Separating themselves from other producers, WAVEDASH has tirelessly minted their craft to the point of being influentially inimitable.

