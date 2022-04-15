Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Wavedash Enter New Era With “Skydive”

Wavedash Enter New Era With “Skydive”

by Leave a Comment

Wavedash are making an impressionable return to the electronic music scene in 2022 with the release of their new single, “Skydive.” On a justifiable quest for artistic freedom, the trio are aiming to explode onto the year with a flurry of new music. Fueled by their relentless inspiration to shatter musical limits, the DJ/producer group have shared their newest instance in “Skydive.” A compilation of nostalgic elements that defined bass music, “SKYDIVE” marks a pivotal moment for the esteemed moniker, highlighting their rawest, most transparent muse thus far. Separating themselves from other producers, WAVEDASH has tirelessly minted their craft to the point of being influentially inimitable.

Listen below

Wavedash Enter New Era With “Skydive”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend