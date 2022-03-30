Louie Blue is an exciting new artist off SONY’s Finland roster that has been making noise throughout the scene in only a short amount of time. After releasing Notes in 2020, the talented act is finally back with his debut album in Division 8, a captivating 15-track project that gives listeners an intimate sneak peek into Louie’s mesmerizing world. From the intoxicating production to memorable vocal performances, Blue’s new project has something in it for everyone. Stream the LP via Spotify below and read what the artist himself has to say about the inspiration behind Division 8.

“I don’t want to pretend that the album is a calculated or a strategically planned collection of songs in specific order. This album sounds like the journey I’ve traveled inside my head in the last two years making this. A lot of songs were left out, but the 15 tracks that I kept on the album are perfect to describe me as an artist right now.” -Louie Blue

Louie Blue – Division 8 | Stream

LISTEN: Rising Artist Louie Blue Impresses in Debut Album, “DIVISION 8”