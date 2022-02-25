LISTEN: Ferry Corsten and Morgan Page Team up for “Wounded” feat. Cara Melin

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Ferry Corsten and Morgan Page aren’t two names you’d normally expect on a record together, but that’s exactly what makes this team-up of giants all the more exciting. A perfect mix between Ferry Corsten’s trance-oriented sound, Morgan Page’s house-infused style and the signature vocal presence of Dutch songstress Cara Melín, ‘Wounded’ will soon hold a special place in the hearts of countless dance music fans.  

The first-ever creative get-together between dance music icons Ferry Corsten and Morgan Page, ‘Wounded’ instantly demonstrates its creators’ in-studio compatibility. With organic synths, powerful piano chords and Cara Melín’s radiant vocals sprawled over an infectious, groovy and sun-lit production, this track is set to achieve maximum impact on both the dance floor and the airwaves. Check it out below:

