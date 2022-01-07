Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Subfiltronik Unleashes Grimey New Dubstep Heater, ‘Vendetta’

LISTEN: Subfiltronik Unleashes Grimey New Dubstep Heater, ‘Vendetta’

by Leave a Comment

Dubstep producer Subfiltronik has been a pioneering trailblazer within the riddim community for years now, and has helped pave the way for countless artists along the way. His impressive resumé features releases on Never Say Die, Circus Records, and Disciple (just to name a few) and we can’t wait to hear where he decides to take things in the new year. Today we’re covering the Manchester native’s latest record, a track released via Malignant Music‘s ‘Malignant Vol.2‘ compilation album. The song is called ‘Vendetta’ and is one of the hardest, in-your-face bass tunes we’ve heard in a minute. See what we mean by streaming the track via Spotify below and be sure to follow Subfiltronik on socials if you’re not already.

Subfiltronik – Vendetta | Stream

Subfiltronik

 Facebook• Instagram• Twitter• Spotify• Beatport

LISTEN: Subfiltronik Unleashes Grimey New Dubstep Heater, ‘Vendetta’

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend