LISTEN: Subfiltronik Unleashes Grimey New Dubstep Heater, ‘Vendetta’

Dubstep producer Subfiltronik has been a pioneering trailblazer within the riddim community for years now, and has helped pave the way for countless artists along the way. His impressive resumé features releases on Never Say Die, Circus Records, and Disciple (just to name a few) and we can’t wait to hear where he decides to take things in the new year. Today we’re covering the Manchester native’s latest record, a track released via Malignant Music‘s ‘Malignant Vol.2‘ compilation album. The song is called ‘Vendetta’ and is one of the hardest, in-your-face bass tunes we’ve heard in a minute. See what we mean by streaming the track via Spotify below and be sure to follow Subfiltronik on socials if you’re not already.

