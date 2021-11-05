Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Rising Producer Martron Delivers Hypnotizing New Trap Single, ‘All Along’

LISTEN: Rising Producer Martron Delivers Hypnotizing New Trap Single, ‘All Along’

by Leave a Comment

We’ve been covering Martron’s last several releases and have been consistently impressed with his superb creativity when it comes to producing captivating dance singles. This time around is of course no exception, as the rising artist drops off his latest effort, ‘All Along.’ Opening with some intoxicating vocals on top of a soothing bassline, the record wastes no time building energy before unleashing a wild drop. From the vocal chops to scintillating arps, this tune is nothing short of a trap banger; stream it via Spotify below and be sure to show Martron some well-deserved love on social media.

Martron – All Along | Stream

LISTEN: Rising Producer Martron Delivers Hypnotizing New Trap Single, ‘All Along’

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead ZHU

Categories

Send this to a friend