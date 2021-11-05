LISTEN: Morgan Page Unveils New Single “Sweet Illusion” feat. Maggie Szabo

One of the OG’s of modern electronic dance music, Morgan Page needs no introduction to our readers or anyone who might call themselves fans of the genre. Following the release of “Turn Off My Mind”, an infectious collaboration with Lights, Grammy-nominated DJ and producer Morgan Page is back with dance-inducing single “Sweet Illusions” featuring Maggie Szabo and co-written by Ellis Miah and Brandon Delyzer. Out now on Armada Music, “Sweet Illusions” is an electrifying track bursting with bright blissful melodies and club-ready claps, showcasing both artists’ strong suits.

Morgan Page is a seminal force in electronic music. Across his dozens of hit releases, the GRAMMY-nominated producer, DJ, and thought-leader has racked up hundreds of millions of plays, and charted multiple Billboard,Beatport, and US Dance Radio #1s. “Sweet Illusions” starts strong off the bat with liberating lyrics and a catchy chord progression. Entwined with Page’s use of live instruments, the tune spotlights Szabo’s elegant vocal expertise. High-spirited synths join forces with a feel-good cadence to speed up the melody, followed by a break layered with melodic vocal chops. Complete with a steady beat that’s easy to bounce with, this effervescent tune is evidence as to why Morgan Page reigns one of the best in the modern electronic music era.

