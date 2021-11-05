Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Afrojack Unleashes Tech House Inspired Heater ‘To The Floor’ with Black V Neck

Dance music legend Afrojack has returned with new music, this time coming in the form of a spicy new tech house collaboration with Black V Neck. As you’ll hear below, ‘To The Floor,’ is an incredibly fun and inventive house remake of Waka Flocka Flame’s 2010 hit single, ‘No Hands.’ We can totally hear this one going off in clubs around the world – from the driving bassline to smashing percussion this MDLBEAST Records release is definitely one you want to add to your pregame playlists. Stream ‘The The Floor’ via Spotify below and be on the lookout for more heat from Afrojack in the future.

Afrojack, Black V Neck – To The Floor | Stream

