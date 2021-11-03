Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: NAZAAR Curates A Massive Bass Compilation Out Now Via Space Yacht

Following the massive success of the inaugural Big Bass Ting Vol. 1, Space Yacht unleashes the NAZAAR-curated, Big Bass Ting Vol. 2. An 11 track album filled with the next generation of bass talent – spotlighting a slew of different genres ranging from dubstep, to riddim, to heavy trap – NAZAAR taps the brightest rising talent to accompany him on this compilation. Standout producers LAYZ, Blvk Sheep, and Lizdek all set themselves apart by showcasing their own respective styles; LAYZ’s aggressive dubstep shines, Blvk Sheep’s hip hop incorporation adds a dynamic element to his track, and Lizdek cultivates his knowledge of bass music to produce an electric track. Check out the compilation below and get ready to blow your speakers out!

Space Yacht – Big Bass Ting Vol. 2Stream

