LISTEN: Morgin Madison Prevails with Progressive House in “Running”

Six months after releasing his debut LP Living the Phantasm, mau5trap mainstay Morgin Madison returns to the spotlight with another progressive house feat. Teaming up with Australian songstress Fluir, the match made in heaven deliver “Running.” A sweet progressive house anthem, “Running” pays homage to the beloved nostalgia elicited in Madison’s debut LP.

“‘Running (ft. Fluir)’ is incredibly special to me because it directly revisits the nostalgic progressive house aesthetic that was so beloved by listeners throughout much of my debut album ‘Living the Phantasm,'” explains Madison on his latest work. “At the center of the track is an incredible airy vocal by Fluir, which I think pairs so well with this nostalgic sound. After my album released in April, I promised that I would continue to make that sort of classic 2010-era progressive house… This is me delivering on that promise.”

This past weekend, Morgin Madison appeared alongside deadmau5 and fellow mau5trap artists in Miami, Florida, for Day of the deadmau5.

Stay tuned for more exciting new music from the producer, and make sure to stream “Running” ft. Fluir below.

