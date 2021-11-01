Watch Skrillex’s Entire Set From His First U.S Performance Of The Year

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

It goes without saying that Skrillex is one of the absolute best when it comes to throwing down memorable, high-energy performances. That being said, the OWSLA commander in chief took most of 2021 to focus on production duties and less on the stage – until now. As you might have heard, last week Sonny threw down an absolutely massive set in Brooklyn, New York and thankfully fans were there to record every second. Check out the entire set below and join us in hoping Skrillex plans to play out much more come 2022.

