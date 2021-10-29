Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: NGHTMRE & Zomboy Collide In “Shell Shock” Featuring Georgia Ku

Bringing one of the hardest-hitting dubstep anthems of the year, NGHTMRE and Zomboy clash on “Shell Shock.” Celebrating Gud Vibrations 100th release in epic proportions, the two bass music titans deliver a bone-rattling collaboration that is sure to resonate with the masses. NGHTMRE and Zomboy prove they’re a match made in heaven as they attack this heavy dubstep ballad with rapid-fire synth work and pummelling basses. Saturated with his hallmark of apocalyptic horns and Zomboy’s crisp distorted drums, NGHTMRE’s newest single is sure to envelop listeners in pure pandemonium.

