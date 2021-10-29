Adventure Club Feature Dance Gavin Dance’s Tilian & BEAUZ On “Drive”

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

A masterclass of melodic bass, Adventure Club shares “Drive” featuring Dance Gavin’s Dance Tilian. The track combines Tilian’s distinct vocals with an ethereal and energetic electronic track that uplifts listeners while showcasing Adventure Club’s knack for expanding their signature sound and style. “Drive” is just another example of Adventure Club’s expertise in the dance music space, and will surely help propel the duo to their rightful spot atop the dance music industry once again. 

“We’re so happy to have embarked and completed this musical journey. Beauz has been breaking incredible genre-defying ground, and Tilian has been one of our favorite artists for as long as we can remember.  I think everyone will be able to hear each artists distinct contributions to what is probably our favorite track on the upcoming album.” – Adventure Club

